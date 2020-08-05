M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

CBRE stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $3,151,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,682.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,109,705. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

