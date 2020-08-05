M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $104.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Piper Sandler raised Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.55.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $3,156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 3,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,910,176 shares of company stock worth $257,680,644 over the last quarter.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

