M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,633 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in HSBC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.