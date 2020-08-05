M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 689.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,025,000 after purchasing an additional 477,735 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 125.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 69,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

