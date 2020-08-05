M&T Bank Corp Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,220,000. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after acquiring an additional 678,675 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.52. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

