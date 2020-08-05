M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 113.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 10.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $79,533.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,976.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $12,776,070.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,214 shares of company stock worth $26,426,924. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INCY opened at $99.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 1.00. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

