M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

