M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ares Capital by 353.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 127,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 129.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,398,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 790,064 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $29,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

