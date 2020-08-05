Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.61

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 978934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 927.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.