Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.61

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 978934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.37.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:COOP)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
