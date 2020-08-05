Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $19.64 on Monday. Mplx has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.99.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Mplx by 1,565.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

