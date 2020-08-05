Morgan Stanley Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $34.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $673,571.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 955,549 shares of company stock valued at $21,771,182.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pinterest by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,569,000 after buying an additional 9,080,885 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,207,000 after buying an additional 6,432,356 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,577,000 after buying an additional 5,888,564 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Pinterest by 1,155.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,465,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,395,000 after buying an additional 5,030,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Pinterest by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,820,000 after buying an additional 4,714,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

