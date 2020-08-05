Morgan Stanley Increases Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Price Target to $15.00

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NWL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 101,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

