Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MOG.A. Cowen started coverage on Moog in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Moog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Moog in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:MOG.A opened at $54.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. Moog has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

