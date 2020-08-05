Montage Resources (MR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Montage Resources to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $133.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.11 million. Montage Resources had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 6.39%.
Shares of NYSE:MR opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $172.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 3.85. Montage Resources has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
About Montage Resources
Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.
