Montage Resources (MR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Montage Resources to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $133.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.11 million. Montage Resources had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Shares of NYSE:MR opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $172.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 3.85. Montage Resources has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several research analysts have commented on MR shares. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Montage Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Montage Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Montage Resources from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

