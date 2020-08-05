Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Rating Reiterated by National Securities

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at National Securities in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MWK. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Mohawk Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

NYSE:MWK opened at $7.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million.

In other news, Director Greg Petersen acquired 10,000 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,955.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Bari A. Harlam purchased 5,000 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,287.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,450 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Group by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 103,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 51,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.