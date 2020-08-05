Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 19,143 Shares of Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,143 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,438,596.45.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, July 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $738,000.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $790,451.76.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $716,490.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 6,326 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $528,410.78.

On Thursday, July 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $620,400.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $657,568.38.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $566,280.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $669,939.90.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $569,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. Moderna Inc has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,886,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,642,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Moderna by 606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 174,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 150,101 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Moderna by 3,109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 119,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,384,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.