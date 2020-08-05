MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Gerard G. Colella Sells 6,000 Shares

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,456.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $128.48 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

