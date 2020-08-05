Mizuho Trims Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Target Price to $34.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PSXP. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.45.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.24. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.70.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.25 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 45.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

