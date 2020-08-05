MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 26.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.02.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.