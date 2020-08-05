Michael Olsen Sells 20,000 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Altice USA stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 0.98. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 524,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,132,000 after buying an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 91,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.