MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.83.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak acquired 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 50.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 319,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 107,010 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth $8,454,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 629.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 513,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 442,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 152.9% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 619,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 374,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.