MFF Capital Investments Ltd (MFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
MFF Capital Investments has a 12-month low of A$2.15 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of A$3.88 ($2.66). The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 402.56, a quick ratio of 402.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.10.
About MFF Capital Investments
Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.