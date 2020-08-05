MFF Capital Investments Ltd (MFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

MFF Capital Investments has a 12-month low of A$2.15 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of A$3.88 ($2.66). The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 402.56, a quick ratio of 402.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.10.

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

