Metal Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00002910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $21.78 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00042962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.07 or 0.05136416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00053081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

