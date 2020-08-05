Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.05

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 9433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIVO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after buying an additional 237,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 244,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 420,681 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 672,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 57,882 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

