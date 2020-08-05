Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Announces Earnings Results

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $818.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mercury General has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.33.

Get Mercury General alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

MCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, VP Brandt Minnich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,910.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman George Joseph bought 103,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,737,155.80. Insiders have purchased a total of 462,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,104 over the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.