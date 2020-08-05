Mercer International Inc. (MERC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 6th

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th.

Mercer International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of -86.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mercer International to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Mercer International has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MERC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

