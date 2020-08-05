Mendel Money Management Acquires Shares of 2,068 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mendel Money Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,634,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 183,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.22 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

