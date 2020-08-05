Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Mediwound in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $3.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. Mediwound has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 75.91% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mediwound will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mediwound during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mediwound by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the first quarter worth $108,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Mediwound by 51.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mediwound by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

