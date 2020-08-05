McEwen Mining Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. B. Riley also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.33 million.
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
