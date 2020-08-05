McEwen Mining Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. B. Riley also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.33 million.

Shares of MUX stock opened at C$1.94 on Monday. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.76 and a 1 year high of C$2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.