MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Sets New 52-Week High at $197.18

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.18 and last traded at $196.51, with a volume of 94916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.90.

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.45 and a 200 day moving average of $164.75.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 517.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

