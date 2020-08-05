Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $69.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,165,000 after acquiring an additional 78,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,426,000 after acquiring an additional 70,289 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,069 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,658,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,233,000 after acquiring an additional 268,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

