MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at B. Riley

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $41.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 874,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after acquiring an additional 162,480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 55.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 986,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 74.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

