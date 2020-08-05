Mary Theresa Grabowski Sells 21,431 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PG stock opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.28. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $133.93. The company has a market capitalization of $331.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

