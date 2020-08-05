Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) SVP Laurie Ledford Sells 4,114 Shares of Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MMC opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.99.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 351,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

