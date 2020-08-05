Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the first quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.79.

NYSE:MPC opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.06. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.