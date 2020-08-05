Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MRO. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.93.

MRO opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 221,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 359,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

