Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE: MFI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/31/2020 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$34.00.

7/31/2020 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$40.00.

6/26/2020 – Maple Leaf Foods had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$30.00.

TSE MFI opened at C$29.59 on Wednesday. Maple Leaf Foods Inc has a 12 month low of C$17.04 and a 12 month high of C$34.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 69.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Get Maple Leaf Foods Inc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.52%.

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle purchased 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,602.63.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.