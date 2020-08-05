Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on CLI. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.
NYSE:CLI opened at $13.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Mack Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $23.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,247,000 after buying an additional 80,648 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 40.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 3.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 182,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mack Cali Realty
One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.
