Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CLI. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE:CLI opened at $13.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Mack Cali Realty has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $23.89.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.91 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,247,000 after buying an additional 80,648 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 40.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 3.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 182,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

