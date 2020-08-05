M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin Sells 21,432 Shares of Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 21,432 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $964,011.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,942.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE MDC opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,895,000 after buying an additional 796,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,849,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,241,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 412,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 305,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

