Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,604 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 617,015 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,529,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 739,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,090,000 after purchasing an additional 264,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 851,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,322,000 after purchasing an additional 247,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.84.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $328.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $337.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.