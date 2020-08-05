Loop Capital Increases Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $181.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 147.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. CL King boosted their price target on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

ENTG opened at $73.00 on Monday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $505,927.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,101 shares of company stock worth $14,362,724 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Entegris by 12.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Entegris by 47.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Entegris by 6.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Entegris by 1.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Entegris by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

