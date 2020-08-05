Livexlive Media (LIVX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Livexlive Media has set its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 100.69%. On average, analysts expect Livexlive Media to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Livexlive Media stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. Livexlive Media has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.89.
Livexlive Media Company Profile
LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
