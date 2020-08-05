Livexlive Media (LIVX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Livexlive Media has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 100.69%. On average, analysts expect Livexlive Media to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Livexlive Media stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. Livexlive Media has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIVX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

