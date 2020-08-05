Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Position Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 27,279.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Livent were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 728,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Livent by 11.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 28.6% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 417,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 92,985 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Livent by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTHM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

LTHM opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $941.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.03. Livent Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. Livent had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Livent Corporation will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

