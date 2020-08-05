Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Deepak Nayar Sells 2,319 Shares of Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total value of $418,486.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LFUS stock opened at $184.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.82 and a 200-day moving average of $159.76.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

