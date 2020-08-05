Linde (NYSE:LIN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. Argus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.95.

Linde stock opened at $243.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $248.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Linde by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,354,610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Linde by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,113,000 after purchasing an additional 750,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Linde by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 195,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Linde by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,457,000 after purchasing an additional 949,256 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

