Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $280.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut their target price on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.95.

Shares of LIN opened at $243.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. Linde has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $248.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. Analysts predict that Linde will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Linde by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

