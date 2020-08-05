Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Raised to $183.00

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s previous close.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $142.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average is $125.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.31 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $142.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.