Lesya Lysyj Sells 1,231 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) CMO Lesya Lysyj sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.09, for a total value of $986,141.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SAM stock opened at $827.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $632.82 and a 200-day moving average of $473.03. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $845.70. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,412,000 after acquiring an additional 210,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,923,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.43.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

