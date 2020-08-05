Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Leidos updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.25-5.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.25-5.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $92.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Leidos has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $983,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

