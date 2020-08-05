Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Leidos by 496.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $92.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.46. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.